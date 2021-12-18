ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Just some extraordinary circumstances’: How COVID-19 shook up the NFL schedule in ways the league couldn’t imagine

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Postponements involving the COVID-depleted Browns, Rams...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bucs sign RB Le’Veon Bell after Leonard Fournette injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a myriad of injuries on Sunday night and have begun seeking out reinforcements. On Tuesday, the team made a pretty significant move to add some depth to the backfield in the midst of Leonard Fournette’s injury. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bucs are signing veteran running back Le’Veon Bell, pending a physical.
NFL
CBS Boston

The Honest Truth About How Hurt Tom Brady Was By Patriots’ Drafting Of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He’s still playing football. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the current front-runner for NFL MVP. That is RIDICULOUS, all caps. It’s also something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization did not consider possible when Brady was entering his late 30s. In their defense, how could they? Nobody had ever gotten better while approaching 40, and the few souls who dared try to play quarterback into their 40s were quickly ground into mincemeat by their younger, faster, stronger opponents. While Brady had said many times that he hoped to...
NFL

