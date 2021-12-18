ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: England suffer yet another batting collapse as Australia retain control in Adelaide

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland suffered a third dismal batting collapse in as many Ashes innings as Australia tightened their grip on the pink-ball Test on day three in Adelaide, with their lead standing at 282 by stumps. Dawid Malan (80) and Joe Root (62) ensured Australia went wicketless in the first session,...

www.skysports.com

AFP

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dawid Malan says mindset behind white-ball success can reignite England in Ashes

Dawid Malan believes England can reignite their Ashes campaign by tapping into the mindset that has driven their success in white-ball cricket.England have been outclassed by Australia in each of the first two Tests, meaning their Boxing Day assignment in front of 70,000 at Melbourne’s MCG is a make-or-break match.The portents are not good, with 11 defeats and one draw in their last 12 Tests on Australia soil – a sorry sequence spanning eight years and three tours.Yet there is no fear factor where limited-overs cricket is concerned. When the sides met in the T20 World Cup just a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘different feel’ for F1 amid retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
AFP

Australian Open chief 'confident' Covid-hit Nadal will play

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday he was confident that Rafael Nadal will play in Melbourne despite testing positive for Covid-19, as fresh doubts emerged over Novak Djokovic. "If you're going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be now," he said. ns/al/pst
TENNIS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chris Silverwood insists he’s still right man to lead England

England head coach Chris Silverwood remains convinced he is the right man for the job but accepts that a faltering Ashes campaign brings question marks over his position.Silverwood took control of the side in late 2019 and has spent much of the last two years planning to reclaim the urn, publicly prioritising the current series on numerous occasions and working hard on plans to reverse England’s poor recent record Down Under.But things could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Australia winning the first two Tests by handsome margins – nine wickets in Brisbane and 275 runs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England can expect seamer-friendly wicket for Melbourne Ashes Test

England can expect a green wicket with help for the seamers at the Boxing Day Ashes Test, according to MCG pitch curator Matthew Page.The tourists have misread conditions in each of the first two games, leaving Stuart Broad out on a Gabba surface that would have suited him then leaving Jack Leach out on an Adelaide Oval track that suited spin.The man in charge of preparing that pitch, Damian Hough, even advised England to pick a spinner only for his words to fall on deaf ears.Page is not interested in getting involved in matters of selection but was happy...
SPORTS
SkySports

WATCH: Carabao Cup semi-final draw!

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place live on Sky Sports Football, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in the hat. The draw will be conducted by Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool, Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp alongside Michael Dawson. And you can watch the draw - taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harlequins’ title success rekindled Danny Care’s love for the game of rugby

Danny Care returns to Twickenham with his love for the game rekindled by a title-winning season and the determination to help Harlequins’ young guns fulfil their potential.A year ago Care’s interest in rugby was waning as Quins toiled in front of empty stands, the absence of fans deflating a high-energy player whose England career had ended two years earlier.But the departure of Paul Gustard dramatically transformed fortunes on the pitch to the extent that a team positioned seventh in the Gallagher Premiership stormed to their first domestic crown since 2012.As the end of lockdown brought supporters back to grounds, albeit...
RUGBY
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and...
SPORTS
SkySports

Manchester United Women boss Marc Skinner on team's improvement, England Women prospects and January transfers

With 2022 just around the corner, Marc Skinner chats Manchester United Women improvement, England Women prospects and January transfers with Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui. Skinner arrived at United in July, taking over the reins from Casey Stoney after two successful years in the Women's Super League. Having helped revolutionise women's football at Birmingham, the coach arrived with plenty of experience.
SOCCER
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY
Reuters

Silverwood must get decisions right or face music, says Panesar

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes Chris Silverwood could face being replaced as coach if he does not get his decision-making right ahead of the third Ashes test against Australia starting on Sunday. England have been comprehensively outplayed by Australia in the first two matches, suffering...
SPORTS

