The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that opponents of a Texas abortion law — the nation’s most restrictive — can sue the state in federal court. Texas had argued otherwise, claiming that abortion providers could only take legal action after being sued themselves for violating S.B. 8, which bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy. The law allows individuals from anywhere to sue anyone who performs or even helps facilitate an abortion, with a potential reward of at least $10,000. But since the law was crafted to allow only private individuals —...

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO