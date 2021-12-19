ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Some free agents who still could help the Mets: Sherman

By Joel Sherman
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A baseball official asked a question recently that froze me: When the lockout ends, if you ran the Mets and only could try to sign one, would it be Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman?

Wait. Didn’t the Mets already sign four pretty big free agents, notably Max Scherzer to by far the largest per annum deal in MLB history? Don’t they already project to a roughly $265 million payroll for luxury tax purposes — or $30 million-plus more than the runner-up Dodgers and $40 million-plus more than the third-place Yankees?

It forced this consideration: Does Steve Cohen have a stop sign? He doesn’t seem to with his art collection, for example. So why would he feel differently about another possession that brings him satisfaction — his baseball team?

The difference between running a $265 million payroll and a $400 million payroll for someone as rich as Cohen is negligible. The only stop sign is if you care about annoying the industry. In Year 1 — following some uncertainty if he would be approved by the other owners — Cohen played nice and stayed under the tax threshold.

No matter the threshold — if there is a threshold in a new collective bargaining agreement — the Mets already are pretty much assured of going over … and not by a little. But what if Cohen is the first owner who truly treats a franchise like, say, their yacht. No super-rich person would abide by thresholds on the finest accoutrements and most lavish parties — why have the yacht then? If you can afford it, why have a baseball team and not get the players you want?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdiaa_0dQwegpy00
Clockwise left to right: Collin McHugh, Yusei Kikuchi, Andrew Miller and Brett Gardner

Cohen has insisted a few times, beginning with his introductory press conference, that he would “not act like a drunken sailor” when it comes to spending. But the combination of Scherzer and $265 million are symbols, if not of inebriation, certainly of feeling a bit intoxicated by improving his roster and the fan reaction to it.

The Mets already have Francisco Lindor at short and Pete Alonso at first. But what if Correa is attracted to New York and/or the largest payday, would he move to third like his friend Alex Rodriguez did to get here? If the DH is coming to the NL, could the Mets put Alonso there and Freeman at first? Isn’t it stunning that both fit the Yankees so much better, and a change of ownership at least is going to force us to think about the Mets in connection with all players at the top of the market? Because you can make the case that Scherzer and Lindor also fit the Yankees better.

But other owners have had the wherewithal to dismiss industry norms and mainly haven’t. Instead, the boldest we will see is nudging up a payroll record from time to time. I suspect the same with Cohen. I could see him approving the first $300 million payroll and — if that is the case — as splashy and exciting as, say, signing Correa, Freeman or Kris Bryant would be, I think they are best served spreading it around. Here is how I would do that less alluring exercise (contracts are my guesstimates):

Yusei Kikuchi (two years, $26 million): He turned down a $13 million 2022 option with the Mariners. This would give him that same average for two years — could he get, say, $33 million for three?

Here is a fun game: If you were the Mets and could sign Kikuchi for two at $26 million or give Carlos Rodon one year at $20 million-ish, which way would you go? If Rodon is right, the Mets essentially would have three aces with Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. But is there already so much volatility with the two older aces plus Carlos Carasco that taking on the injury–beset Rodon just adds too much more risk? Think about this: The White Sox were willing to pick up the $16 million option on a reliever, Craig Kimbrel (albeit one they think they can trade), but did not give the one year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to a starter in Rodon. Does the team that knows him best know something the sport in general might not?

Kikuchi has made 70 starts in his three MLB seasons, tied for 23rd and one more than Scherzer. That durability is needed behind deGrom/Scherzer/Carrasco. Kikuchi’s 2021 season was akin to that of the Mets’ other veteran starter, Taijuan Walker. Both were first-time All-Stars, who then devolved to among the worst regularly used starters afterward. Was that a sign of fatigue worsened by coming off a 60-game season in 2020?

Collin McHugh (one year, $8 million)/Ryan Tepera (two years, $16 million): My original thought was to go with a lefty swingman like Kwang Hyun Kim, Martin Perez or Drew Smyly to complement righty Trevor Williams, which would give the Mets length out of the bullpen, tandem starter insurance and more comfort at keeping Tylor Megill and David Peterson at Triple-A for depth. Joey Lucchesi, who likely will miss most of the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery, actually would have been well suited for this task.

But I think Kim and Perez — with low strikeout rates — are too defensive dependent, and new GM Billy Eppler favors strikeout pitchers. Smyly almost certainly will get a full-time opportunity to start somewhere. So with the Mets not having a veteran lefty reliever, this adds righties who suffocate lefties: .429 OPS last year vs. Tepera, .442 for McHugh (the same as another righty relief free agent Brad Boxberger, by the way).

McHugh and Tepera would give a new Mets manager a buffet of late-game options with Edwin, Diaz, Miguel Castro, Seth Lugo and Trevor May — and Lugo and McHugh could be used for multiple innings (McHugh pitched three innings five times last year).

Andrew Miller (one year, $3 million): Andrew Chafin or Jake Diekman may be the safer bet for a pure lefty reliever. But in this case I am betting on the person. The Mets are trying to change culture, and Miller is a terrific clubhouse force. Plus, even in a down year he held lefties to a .545 OPS — which has value in a division with Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, Washington’s Juan Soto and the potential for a Freeman reunion in Atlanta.

Righties, though, clobbered Miller (1.151 OPS). He’ll pitch at 37 next year. He’s endured injuries. He just may be at the end. But I think it is worth a gamble that he has something left.

Eppler will be familiar with him, having been part of the group that brought Miller to the Yankees after the 2014 season. So he knows Miller is fearless, can handle New York and improves culture.

Brett Gardner (one year, $3 million): Everything Eppler knows about Miller goes for Gardner. But would Gardner keep playing if the Yanks are disinterested in bringing him back (the distance from his Westchester home to Citi Field would be near equidistant to Yankee Stadium)? Would he be willing to Curtis Granderson it across town?

The Mets — with Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo — have a starting outfield. They need a real fourth outfielder, not the misplaced Jeff McNeil or Dom Smith. Even playing at 37 last year, Gardner could still field at a high level (including center field) and run. The last two months of the season his slash line was .261/.351/.441. I sense the Canha/Marte additions, in particular, were Eppler addressing a tough Citi Field scoring environment by adding more contact, speed and on-base percentage. Canha, Marte and especially Eduardo Escobar also are known as positive clubhouse personas. Gardner helps in both areas.

That is $35 million more of Cohen’s money for 2022 on Kikuchi, McHugh, Tepera, Miller and Gardner without long-term investment. I think it makes the Mets deeper and better.

Comments / 0

Related
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Former Yankees Finding New Homes Overseas

A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists. The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Sherman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Francisco Lindor
Sports Illustrated

Mets Add Former 2018 AL Rookie Of Year Candidate On Minor League Deal

Although all MLB transactions are currently frozen due to the lockout, teams can still add players on minor league contracts. And on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Mets did just that, signing outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. Palka, 30, appeared in 154 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox from 2018-19.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers teams of all-time

There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have they won four World Championships since their inaugural season in 1901 but they have also had some great teams that came up just short of raising a trophy. But have you ever sat down and thought about which Tigers team is the greatest of all-time? Well, we have you covered! Here is a countdown of the top 10 Detroit Tigers teams of all-time.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

What could the 2022 Mets lineup look like?

If the 2022 season started today, what would the Mets’ lineup look like?. We’re still sitting around waiting, patiently, for Major League Baseball and the MLBPA to get together and agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Since the two sides reportedly won’t break bread again until after the calendar flips over to 2022, the boredom is getting to us.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits major 2021 endorsement milestone

To non-Yankees fan outsiders, it might feel like overkill, but to New Yorkers, it feels extremely natural to see a smiling Aaron Judge occupying their television screen during national broadcasts, absorbing any number of endorsements. If it seemed to you like Judge took a step forward in that department this...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Free Agents#Yankees#Dodgers
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Bolster Catching Depth, Add Promising Bullpen Arm

While all has been relatively quiet on the Yankees’ front during the first month of the lockout, they did make a few moves recently to bolster their minor league depth. After re-signing catcher Rob Brantly on a minor league deal earlier in the month, the Yankees added two more catching options to their system in David Freitas and Rodolfo Duran.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: José Iglesias

In the days before the lockout, the biggest burning question surrounding the New York Yankees was who would be their starting shortstop in 2022. Not surprisingly, we kicked off our offseason target series with the top two shortstops on the market, Carlos Correa and Corey Seager, and six of our first fifteen play the position. In all, we have looked at more shortstops than we have any non-pitching position.
MLB
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Carlos Correa made mistake turning down Detroit Tigers offer

The Detroit Tigers were perfectly positioned to sign Carlos Correa. His former manager, A.J. Hinch, was already on the bench. The Tigers were looking to come out of their rebuild and had plenty of money to spend. That was proven with their reported offer to Correa – a ten year deal worth $275 million.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Cody Bellinger News

It turns out Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new contract right before the Dec. 1 lockout. However, the deal wasn’t reported until this Thursday. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s a one-year deal for Bellinger that is worth $17 million. This contract allows him to avoid arbitration.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Does Holiday Virtual Visit At LA Children’s Hospital For A Young Dodger Fan

Baseball fans aren’t getting what they wall want for the holidays. An agreement between the MLBPA and MLB to end the lockout would be the best Christmas gift, but hopefully, that will come soon into the new year. To get into the holiday spirit, it is good to focus on the less fortunate. Chris Taylor, a noted good guy, certainly has taken the holiday spirit and put it to good use by doing a virtual visit with a young Dodgers fan who is a patient at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Los Angeles Signs Free Agent Catcher to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have made their first player signing since retaining Chris Taylor on a 4-year deal. While it hasn’t been their fault that they haven’t made any more moves (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren’t very active beforehand either. Well, they’re showing some activity now as they recently made a signing that no one saw coming.
MLB
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy