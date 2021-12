Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul is facing charges of hypocrisy after he asked the federal government to support any necessary disaster relief efforts for his home state due to his past obstruction of efforts to fund relief efforts elsewhere.The state was ravaged by devastating storms over the weekend that caused tornadoes to touch down in several areas, including one that was on the ground for more than 200 miles. More than 60 people have been confirmed dead, and the state’s governor says he expects that number to continue to rise."Undoubtedly there will be more. We believe it'll certainly be...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO