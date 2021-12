Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is set to return on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing seven games due to a left hamstring strain. On Nov. 30 against the Golden State Warriors, Booker aggravated his hamstring on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. He grabbed at it for only a second before shooting free throws and then exiting the game. Head coach Monty Williams said that was a situation in which Booker wanted to keep playing but Williams kept him out.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO