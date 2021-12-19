ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy eyes new COVID-19 measures amid Omicron worries

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAQ5j_0dQwdhgU00

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

After holding a meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister Mario Draghi could impose an obligation on the vaccinated to show a negative test to access crowded places, including discos and stadiums, daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Negative tests could also be required to enter cinemas and theatres, along with wearing masks outdoors.

Under current rules, people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the disease have free access to indoor seating at bars and restaurants, museums, cinemas, clubs and sporting events.

"Some measures, such as making masks compulsory even outdoors ... could be taken soon," Franco Locatelli, one of the government's main scientific advisors, told the newspaper.

Italy - where vaccination is already mandatory for healthcare workers, school staff, police and the military - could extend the jab obligation to all workers from January, Corriere della Sera reported.

The National Health Institute (ISS) said on Saturday the Omicron variant is spreading quickly in Italy, with new cases identified in the country's north and south. A total of 84 infections have so far been identified. read more

Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, has seen an increase new infections and deaths in recent weeks, but daily caseloads remain well below some other European countries such as Britain and Germany.

Earlier this week, Rome extended a COVID-19 state of emergency to March 31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure. read more

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Omicron#Covid#Restaurants#European
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy