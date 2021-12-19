ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Netherlands starts ‘painful’ Christmas coronavirus lockdown

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Shopping streets in the Netherlands were closed and people’s Christmas plans were in disarray as the country began a lockdown on Sunday aimed at limiting an expected COVID-19 surge caused by the rise of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the sudden...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Netherlands Goes Back Into COVID Lockdown Over Omicron

The Netherlands will enter yet another COVID-fueled lockdown Sunday in hopes of dampening a raging Omicron outbreak just before the holidays kick off. “I stand here tonight in a sombre mood. And a lot of people watching will feel that way too,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference announcing the measures Saturday, according to the BBC. “To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow.” The move will close schools through Jan. 9, along with non-essential shops and restaurants through Jan. 14. Families can only host two guests outside of their immediate household through that time, with that number bumped up to four for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The country also said it expected Omicron to be the dominant coronavirus variant by the New Year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Millions of Americans carried on warily with holiday travel plans as the Omicron variant drove a surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, while a Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval of Merck & Co’s antiviral pill. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals...
WORLD
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

WHO: still too soon to say if Omicron more transmissible than Delta

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization does not yet have enough data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday, almost a month after South Africa first raised the alarm about its emergence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Kuwait mandates third COVID-19 vaccine for citizens who wish to travel – KUNA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s civil aviation directorate has mandated a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for citizens vaccinated more than 9 months ago who wish to travel out of the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Restaurants#Amsterdam#Reuters#Omicron#Dutch
whtc.com

Malta tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

VALLETTA (Reuters) – The Mediterranean islands of Malta became the latest European nation on Thursday to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as virus numbers hit a new record for a second successive day. Health Minister Chris Fearne said events where people could not be seated were being banned from Dec. 27...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease confirmed the country’s first death due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday. The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the institute said. There were 810 new Omicron cases reported, bringing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories

PARIS (Reuters) – France said on Friday that negative COVID tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories, as the government tightens controls to battle against a fifth wave of the virus. The new measure will take effect on Dec. 28 and affect travellers both from mainland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whtc.com

Britain exceeds 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has driven a surge in cases in the last seven days, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Portugal braces for record COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s health minister on Wednesday predicted the Omicron variant would trigger a record number of infections in the coming days as authorities reported nearly 9,000 new cases, the highest since early February and up from 5,754 the previous day. Although the country has one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

China’s Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study

(Reuters) – Three doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, researchers from Hong Kong said in a statement. Their analysis revealed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was more effective, as a third dose of the shot administered...
PHARMACEUTICALS
whtc.com

Kenya to start giving COVID-19 booster shots

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya will offer COVID-19 booster shots to individuals six months after their initial shots, the health ministry said in a document published on Saturday, a day after the country logged its highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Kenya last month said it would demand proof of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy