State Director of Prelicensure Nursing, Western Governors University Indiana, College of Health Professions. Our healthcare workers are still feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic and some are choosing to leave the profession altogether, which in turn is worsening the situation for those who stay. When a patient’s condition is quickly deteriorating, our doctors and nurses rely on a “rapid response” team, which is made up of a specialized group of medical professionals to step in at an instant to provide additional support. At this point in time, these healthcare workers find themselves in need of a “rapid response” to help ease the burden they continue to carry from the COVID-19 pandemic.

