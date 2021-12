In her letter to the editor last week (“Fix the crumbling schools,” Dec. 8), J. R. Masterman School senior Queenie Chen asks the same question I posed at the end of the year-and-a-half lockdown of Philadelphia public schools: ” … what has the school been doing when they had over a year to fix all these problems in an empty school building?” It just seems so ridiculous that we have so many aging, crumbling schools that have been allowed to deteriorate to the point of being unsafe. But then, as I have been saying for years, it always comes down to proper funding and applying those funds fairly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO