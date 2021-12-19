Effective path to ending abortion [letter]

Before I expound on this topic, I should probably let you know whence I came. I am 79 years old, a male and a retired physician. My wife (who did most of the parenting) and I raised four children. In 1995, our two youngest sons got married. The birth years of all four of those married that year were between 1967 and 1971 (all before Roe v. Wade). Three out of those four individuals were the result of unplanned, inconvenient pregnancies. I don't know how the two mothers of those three unplanned pregnancies would have handled the choice of possibly ending those pregnancies had abortion been a choice at that time. Five grandchildren resulted from those two unions.

