Women's Health

Effective path to ending abortion [letter]

Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI strongly urge all those who consider themselves pro-life to invest their time and energy in the most effective path...

lancasteronline.com

Lancaster Online

Better ways to reduce abortion [letter]

I wish that anti-abortion activists would reflect deeply on the likelihood that overturning Roe v. Wade will not decrease the number of abortions but will only increase suffering. In the 1950s and 1960s, with a much smaller population, an estimated 300,000 to 1 million illegal abortions were performed each year in the United States.
Victoria Advocate

Letter: The abortion conundrum

Before I expound on this topic, I should probably let you know whence I came. I am 79 years old, a male and a retired physician. My wife (who did most of the parenting) and I raised four children. In 1995, our two youngest sons got married. The birth years of all four of those married that year were between 1967 and 1971 (all before Roe v. Wade). Three out of those four individuals were the result of unplanned, inconvenient pregnancies. I don't know how the two mothers of those three unplanned pregnancies would have handled the choice of possibly ending those pregnancies had abortion been a choice at that time. Five grandchildren resulted from those two unions.
Rolling Stone

Governor Trying to Outlaw Abortion Cares About Bodily Autonomy for [Checks Notes] Anti-Vaxxers

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott wants you to know you have “the right to control and secure your own body” — unless, that is, you’re seeking an abortion. Speaking out against vaccine mandates, Abbott told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday night, “This is whether or not somebody is going to have something put into their body that they do not want put into their body. That’s more than freedom, that’s the right to control and secure your own body. And that’s exactly why we’re winning on this issue.” Abbott signed the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban, S.B. 8, into law this...
Lancaster Online

Learn to see conflict differently [letter]

As the holiday season is in full swing, the stress and anxiety around family conversations and relationships can be at an all-time high. Conflict is dynamic and multidimensional. Conflict is normal. Conflict is neither good nor bad. When we learn to see conflict differently, we can truly grow as people...
lebtown.com

[Letter] Reader response to Dec. 9 letter by Congressman Meuser

This letter was submitted to LebTown. Read our submission policy here. Rep. Meuser’s Letter to the Editor published in LebTown on Dec. 9, 2021 lacks references. This is an opinion letter. It may surprise Mr. Meuser that some of his constituents are critical thinkers. We need references for your analysis/statements. Only then can we decide if the information is accurate. It is discourteous to make the reader look up everything that the writer is stating.
Lancaster Online

2021 top stories are too gloomy [letter]

In the main, LNP | LancasterOnline serves us very well. It is a better paper by content and appearance than many papers serving much larger populations. But here is an observation the editors might do well to ponder. Of the 21 stories listed as the top stories in 2021 (“We want to know your top stories on LNP | LancasterOnline from 2021”), all but one would come under the heading “Something went wrong.”
Lancaster Online

Looking ahead to a better 2022 [letter]

The year 2021 was a year we may choose to forget. America was plagued with storms and wildfires of epic proportions, while also coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of the chaos, many politicians used the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic to demonize the unvaccinated, while ignoring those infected with COVID-19 who were walking through our southern border. I believe that their mandates had little to do with compassion for the health of America, but everything to do with government control.
Lancaster Online

The unvaccinated endanger us all [letter]

I would like to share my opinion with regard to the unvaccinated. It’s a fact that about 75% of those hospitalized locally with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. It’s a fact that about 90% of COVID-19 deaths nationally are of individuals who are not vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated,...
Lancaster Online

Dr. Oz brings a lot of baggage to the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. It merits examination. [editorial]

As Mike Wereschagin, Brad Bumsted and Sam Janesch of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, wrote in the Sunday LNP, “Dr. Mehmet Oz brings unrivaled name recognition and considerable personal wealth to the Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania, an enviable toolkit for a political rookie. But like any doctor making a new house call, he brings his own baggage, too. And it didn’t take long for opponents on the left and right to start rummaging through it.” Chief among the criticisms being leveled at Oz is that he’s a carpetbagger whose primary residence appears to be in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania. (The term “carpetbagger” first was used after the Civil War to describe Northerners who took up residence in the South hoping to profit from Reconstruction.)
Lancaster Online

Masking needed in our schools [letter]

Ending the mask mandate in schools before the holidays is foolish. With COVID-19, we have been through the holidays and new variants before. We know that during this time of year, indoor gatherings and travel are more frequent and, with that, the rates of COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations increase. We are already seeing this.
Lancaster Online

‘Build Back,’ for better or worse? [letter]

A recent letter to LNP | LancasterOnline (“ ‘Build Back Better’ helps Americans,” Nov. 28) extolled the “Build Back Better” plan, listing many features, from “enhanced” climate and weather research to replacing lead pipes in homes. Every item on the list is a desirable goal, but how many have been enacted and which are merely rosy statements of intention? Or propaganda?
Lancaster Online

America needs a sturdier system [letter]

I believe that our democracy is in the direst and most dangerous straits, largely because of the heinous actions of former President Donald Trump and those around him who helped him attempt an autogolpe (self-coup). We need to urge passage of the Protecting Our Democracy Act (U.S. House Resolution 5314),...
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Build Back Better is a path to middle class

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I am a father, a coach, long time shop steward and union activist. The Build Back Better Act provides an opportunity to change people’s lives and create a path to the middle class.
Lancaster Online

Lauding senior care workers [letter]

While many of us are celebrating the holidays with our families, please take a moment to thank the many dedicated and brave workers at Pennsylvania’s senior care facilities, including nursing homes. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, nursing homes have been ground zero for the virus. What may surprise some is that the pandemic remains a very real risk to nursing home residents and workers.
