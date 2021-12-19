Effective path to ending abortion [letter]

As Mike Wereschagin, Brad Bumsted and Sam Janesch of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, wrote in the Sunday LNP, “Dr. Mehmet Oz brings unrivaled name recognition and considerable personal wealth to the Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania, an enviable toolkit for a political rookie. But like any doctor making a new house call, he brings his own baggage, too. And it didn’t take long for opponents on the left and right to start rummaging through it.” Chief among the criticisms being leveled at Oz is that he’s a carpetbagger whose primary residence appears to be in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania. (The term “carpetbagger” first was used after the Civil War to describe Northerners who took up residence in the South hoping to profit from Reconstruction.)
