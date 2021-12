The year 2021 was a year we may choose to forget. America was plagued with storms and wildfires of epic proportions, while also coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of the chaos, many politicians used the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic to demonize the unvaccinated, while ignoring those infected with COVID-19 who were walking through our southern border. I believe that their mandates had little to do with compassion for the health of America, but everything to do with government control.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO