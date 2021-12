INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest of patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital got to share in some Christmas cheer this holiday season. Dr. Jonathan Buechler, a neonatologist at the hospital, dressed up as Santa to pay a visit to babies in Ascension St. Vincent's neonatal intensive care unit this month. The hospital said the Santa visits give families something to look forward to as they spend the holidays in the hospital.

