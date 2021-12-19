ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

This New Backcountry Ski Hut System Is Epic

outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Perched on skis at the top of Bullion King Basin, I admired a wide barrel of spring corn glistening below me. I’d been waiting for this moment. It was my reward for suffering through a five-hour traverse...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Desolate Hot Springs Resort Is In A Ghost Town

This place is truly a hidden gem and a haunted one at that. If you're looking for a break from the daily grind, whether it be work, traffic, people in general, who can blame you. I think we can all use something like this from time to time and it's certainly important to remember to just unplug sometimes from everything.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Summit Daily News

Winter weather brings half a foot of snow to Summit County ski resorts with more on the way

Local ski resorts got some fresh, wet powder just in time for the holidays, and more is on the way. As of about 5:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, Keystone Ski Resort reported that it got 6 inches in the past 12 hours, and Breckenridge Ski Resort reported it had gotten 7 inches. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area got 6 inches. Copper Mountain Resort got 6 inches overnight and 9 inches within the past 48 hours.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Storm Arrives In The Mountains, All Ski Areas Get Powder For Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – A large storm moving from California to Colorado on Thursday will bring deep powder to the Colorado high country through Christmas weekend. Denver will get nothing more than a possible rain shower Friday. The heaviest snow in the mountains will fall Thursday night into Friday morning with the deepest accumulation staying west of Vail Pass and also around the Rocky Mountain Nation Park region. These areas will likely be measuring snow in feet by Saturday morning. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains west of Vail Pass from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Saturday for 12...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

11 of the best ski resorts for the holidays

(CNN) — What's more Christmassy than Christmas? How about spending the festive season in a snowy ski resort decked with holly, festooned with sparkling lights and abuzz with cheer. Most mountain resorts already score highly in the winter wonderland stakes, but some have that extra magic to jingle your...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backcountry Skiing#Skis#Epic#Multiday#The Haute Route
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Switzerland
outsidemagazine

Your Personalized Guide to The Florida Keys’ Best Adventures

The Florida Keys are America’s original tropical getaway, a 125-mile-long archipelago brimming with charm and adventure. There are remote white-sand beaches for lounging, a coral barrier reef for diving and fishing, state parks for hiking and camping, and throngs of watersports outfitters ready to inject some serious adrenaline into your trip. The region also includes the iconic Overseas Highway, which connects numerous resorts and beach bars to the ultimate Old Florida destination, Key West, a lively town with one of the nation’s largest historic districts, just 90 miles north of Cuba.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

15 of the Best Winter Adventures in National Parks

In winter months, visitation at most national parks plummets with the temperatures. That means you’re in luck: you’ll have some of the most glorious vistas in the world all to yourself, if you’re prepared for the weather. Here are some of best snow, ice, and cold-weather activities you can do.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

Five Women. One Wilderness. Zero Mansplaining.

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. When I flew to Alaska in July for an all-women backpacking trip, I wasn’t feeling my most confident, centered, or fit. I wasn’t entirely sure I still liked hiking. Or going places, or doing things, or meeting people. Sixteen months of a global pandemic can do that to you. But I had gotten on the plane, and now I’d either reconnect with my dormant adventurous self or have a terrible time trying.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

‘Every Day the River Changes’ Is a Fascinating Journey Down Colombia’s Most Important Waterway

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. “To understand the river is to understand the country,” a woman in the beach town of Ladrilleros tells Salama on his first trip to Colombia, before his journey on the Magdalena, when he’s working in a Wildlife Conservation Society office for a summer. The river flows from the Andes to the Caribbean Sea, touching a diversity of environments and towns on its way. Salama points out its wide-reaching cultural importance, as a setting for Gabriel García Márquez’s novels, the inspiration for many myths and legends, and the birthplace of musical genres like vallenato and musical legends like Shakira. And of course, it’s changed dramatically alongside the economic, sociopolitical, and environmental shifts of the last century. Salama returns two years after his first trip to spend four weeks traveling the river’s length, sometimes by boat but usually by land, in order to spend time in the towns and villages along its shores. Along the way, he provides context around Colombia’s history stretching back to pre-colonial times, observations about current events like the increasing arrival of Venezuelan refugees and efforts to make the Magdalena fully navigable again, and enthusiastic descriptions of all the flora and fauna he sees.
LIFESTYLE
NEWS10 ABC

New York ski resorts hoping to build on stellar 2020-21 season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s ski resorts are hoping to build on a 2020-21 season that saw them supplant Vermont as the third-biggest ski and snowboard state in the country, behind Colorado and California. The COVID pandemic was considered a significant factor as the appetite for outdoor recreation was strong. In addition, Vermont’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsidemagazine

How to Spend More Time on the Trail This Fall and Winter

For most, the hiking season ends when the last leaves drop. But if you’re used to hanging up your boots in the fall, you’re missing out on some serious magic. In winter, the crowds vanish, leaving trails quiet. Snow-dusted branches and sunlit frost cast the world in a new light. Pesky insects vanish in the cool, crisp air, and leafless branches reveal hidden views. The cherry on top? Many parks relax their reservation and camping permit systems starting in late fall, which means easier trail access than any other time of year.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

Fezzari Shafer Review: Mountain-Bike Roots in a Do-Almost-Everything Gravel Racer

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. There’s a lot to like about Fezzari’s revamped Shafer gravel rig. Atop the list is the bike’s confidence-boosting stability on the toughest roads or trails. That solid feel springs from Shafer’s roots in mountain-bike geometry.
SANTA CRUZ, NM
Outside Online

Country Dancing Meets Skiing in New Film ‘Boots Over Brim’

A few years ago, Amie Engerbretson—a professional dancer and skier—was dancing with her father at a cowboy bar in Jackson, Wyoming, where their footwork got a little too fancy for the venue. Once they started busting out inverted dance moves, with a dancer upside down, feet in the air, the bouncer promptly kicked them out, saying, “No boots over the brim!” Engerbretson was inspired.
JACKSON, WY
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy