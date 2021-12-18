December 18, 2021

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
Lots of people are cursing U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin right now. But a group of witches apparently want to actually place a curse on the Democratic West Virginia lawmaker. They’re calling for fellow witches to gather at The Witches’ Tree in Old Louisville tonight for a solstice ceremony in opposition to Manchin.
In his last scheduled briefing before Christmas, Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Monday on the state's response to the tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky and the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders on Monday that provide recommendations for use of federal infrastructure funds, align audits in certain executive branch agencies and create the Energy Resources Council to improve coordination and planning during extreme weather and other emergencies that threaten the state’s power and communications grids.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
A moderate U.S. Senator announced Sunday he will not vote to pass President Biden's $2 trillion economic package, known as the "Build Back Better Plan." Arkansas lawmakers were divided on party lines in their reaction to the news.
