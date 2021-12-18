ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

December 18, 2021

By Editorial
thelakenews.com
 5 days ago

In an address to the state yesterday Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update...

www.thelakenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
FOX 16 News

Hutchinson signs 3 executive orders on infrastructure, state audits and power disruption

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders on Monday that provide recommendations for use of federal infrastructure funds, align audits in certain executive branch agencies and create the Energy Resources Council to improve coordination and planning during extreme weather and other emergencies that threaten the state’s power and communications grids.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy