Five key stages of the Vuelta a España 2022

It was another cracking year for the Cyclingnews tech team and I think it shows in the diverse mix of content we've produced and curated for you, dear reader. This, of course, means we put ourselves through the wringer - riding, racing and filling our legs with lactic acid to ensure we bring you the best possible reviews and assessments on the internet. This, despite the difficulties surrounding global parts shortages and the like. That said, there were still a lot of new and very important product drops as mentioned in our Gear of the Year 2021 awards. Hopefully, 2022 heralds a new dawn and stock levels will replenish.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO