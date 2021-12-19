ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in Round 4, win prizes

Cover picture for the articleOur newest bracket challenge -- the Holiday Music Bracket -- seeks to answer the elusive question. With suggestions from our WDIV Insiders, we’ve compiled 32 of the best holiday songs of all time for a...

audacy.com

Watch Michael Bublé's best Holiday music videos

It’s Christmas time, so you know what that means… it’s that time of year for all things Michael Bublé. We all well know that Mariah Carey owns the market, as the official Queen of Christmas, but what about the King? Well that titled surely belongs to Michael, because would it really be the holidays without some Bublé?
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Sing your favorite K-Pop song on TUNEGEM to win prizes

Think you can sing as well as a K-Pop idol? TUNEGEM is searching for the fan with the most incredible voice and gifting the best "Liker" $888 as a prize. Put your singing skills to the test and compete against singers across the world for the ultimate title of best "Liker"! This rare event only lasts from December 16 to December 30, so warm up those vocal cords and get ready to sing your heart out to your favorite K-Pop song.
MUSIC
abc17news.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday music season. Here’s why we love those songs

The holiday season is one for time-honored traditions: Baking cookies, decorating, gathering with family and friends — and blasting holiday music. Whether on the radio, over a store’s loudspeaker or via a curated streaming playlist, you’ll likely hear many of the same songs in rotation, from Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” to what else? Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best New Year’s songs to countdown to 2022

Ring in 2022 with this list of the best New Year’s songs, from dance music classics to German punk rock. New Year’s Eve is one of the most joyous celebrations of the year, but that comes with a lot of pressure. Somehow, NYE needs to feel more ‘special’ – whatever that means – than other nights, and one of the keys to achieving this hallowed party nirvana is playing the absolute best New Year’s songs, all night long. Just ask Lionel Richie.
MUSIC
Frank Sinatra
Bing Crosby
kosu.org

Mikah Young's best songs of 2021

Mikah Young, host of About What You’d Expect, breaks down her top songs of 2021:. Within two hours of having heard Dry Cleaning’s newest album for the first time, I knew it would be the first entry on any Best Of list I made for the year. I wish I could think in Florence Shaw’s voice. I have every word of this one memorized and I’m never ever ever ever ever going to stop listening to it.
MUSIC
Scranton Times

The best holiday music of 2021 playlist

Looking for a playlist for your holiday gathering? Need something fresher than "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to listen to while sipping eggnog and wondering if it really is a wonderful life?
MUSIC
kcrw.com

The Best Music You Sent Us: Holiday Edition

Welcome to The Best Music You Sent Us, a semi-monthly series to help you beat the algorithm. Each edition, we spotlight listener submissions and under-the-radar artists that caught our ears and that you need to know about. Don’t know about you, but we started listening to our favorite holiday music...
MUSIC
#The Bracket#Fanduel#Wdiv Insiders#Jax Car Wash#Fanduel Sportsbook
Kickin Country 100.5

10 Best Original Christmas Songs in Country Music

Country artists have been as reliable as any in creating Christmas songs to make the holidays more magical. A few originals have been around for so long that they almost feel like the traditional classics that we love. What would Christmas be without Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie" or Faith Hill's...
MUSIC
Olympian

Out and About: Hear heaps of holiday music, or find out ‘What’s Up’

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra is getting in the spirit of the season — and inviting audience members to sing along — with “Home for the Holidays,” a free concert happening Wednesday, Dec. 23, at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Locals are clearly in the spirit, too: Every ticket has been claimed, though it is possible that some might become available at the last minute, said center executive director Jill Barnes. Barnes will be leading sing-alongs of such favorites as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Olympia Youth Chorus artistic director Nadine Bozeman. The music is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and also will include music from “The Nutcracker” as well as such holiday favorites as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Sleigh Ride.” If you don’t make it into the theater, don’t despair: The symphony will be streaming the concert online beginning Dec. 24. Want another seasonal singing opportunity? Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia’s annual “Messiah Sing-Along” is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the center. It’s also free. The center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admission for those 12 and older.
OLYMPIA, WA
E! News

2021 Year in Review: Vote For the Best in Movies, TV and Music

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots. So before we...
MOVIES
Theme Park Insider

Final Round Vote: Best Halloween Event

December 15, 2021, 6:40 PM · Thank you to the hundreds of readers who have submitted nominations in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards. We're still collecting nominations for the Best Attraction and Best Theme Park awards (check your email for the links!), but it's time to start the final-round voting in other categories.
LIFESTYLE
Entertainment
Music
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite K-Pop Song of 2021? Vote!

As the year winds to a close, it’s a great time to look back on all the incredible music fans were gifted with this year, and the realm of K-pop is no exception. From BTS‘ “Butter”-y domination to long-awaited solo singles from Blackpink‘s Rosé (“On the Ground,” “Gone”) and Lisa (“Lalisa,” “Money”), some of the genre’s biggest stars continued to reach new career highs throughout 2021. Meanwhile, idols like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE and Seventeen celebrated well-earned breakthrough moments on the Billboard charts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Theme Park Insider

Final Round Vote: What's the Best Theme Park Restaurant?

December 18, 2021, 8:04 PM · Congratulations to the eight theme park restaurants that our readers nominated into the final round vote for the Best Restaurant award in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. This year's finalists are:. Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure. Jungle Navigation Co....
ORLANDO, FL
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC

