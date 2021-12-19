Giving the gift of music

By: Joseph Kertis This holiday season has been filled with thankfulness. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many of us can gather and celebrate traditions like Thanksgiving and Christmas, among others. But as we celebrate, it’s hard to ignore the tragedies that keep surfacing, such as the most recent indication that we’re still losing the fight against addiction in America. We’re set to break 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a calendar year, a new record and tragic milestone. As the problem grows, it seems we’ve all been touched in some way by addiction. Whether it’s a close friend or family member, we each know somebody who has current or past issues with substance abuse. But much like the broader issue of substance abuse in our country, it can seem like an impossible problem to solve.

