Giving the gift of music

adirondackexplorer.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor forms nonprofit to help repair and distribute instruments to Adirondack school districts. When Skidmore College music professor Evan Mack and his family moved to Ticonderoga in 2019, his son, Carter, 10, talked of classmates playing old, bent instruments that were bandaged with duct tape. The seasoned pianist and...

www.adirondackexplorer.org

wwnytv.com

Giving the gift of warmth for the holidays

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than four dozen students in Watertown are about to have a warm winter. National Grid donated 54 coats to the Watertown School District. The coats were dropped off at Ohio Elementary Monday. The winter jackets are for boys and girls of all ages. School...
WATERTOWN, NY
evanstonroundtable.com

Give the gift of the Evanston RoundTable

These days the news is relentless. From the pandemic to the challenges facing our schools and city government, there’s one breaking news story after another. We know it can feel overwhelming trying to keep up with it all. And that’s why independent journalism like ours is needed now more than ever – to keep you informed, no matter what comes next.
EVANSTON, IL
local21news.com

Giving the gift of laundry this holiday season

SCRANTON (WOLF) — While having clean clothes may be something many of people take for granted, for others it could be an expense for families struggling financially. Volunteers with the Current Initiative, Laundry Project believe that having clean clothes should be a meetable necessity, not a luxury. “It’s interesting,...
SCRANTON, PA
#Music Education#Skidmore College#Crown Point#Lake Placid#Charity#Ticonderoga#Wai#Willsboro
adirondackexplorer.org

2021 EXPLORED: New trails

In the summer, CATS officially opened the Essex Quarry Trail in Essex. It showcases an abandoned bluestone quarry that provided stones for several local buildings, in addition to the Brooklyn Bridge and Capital building in Albany. More recently, the Spirit Sanctuary Trail, also in Essex, opened. The path passes through...
ESSEX, NY
who13.com

Giving the gift of education

Instead of spending money on toys your kids or grandkids will outgrow, you can give the gift of education. April Samp, owner Sylvan Learning of Iowa, shares a special offer she put together for Hello Iowa viewers this holiday season. Sylvan Learning of Iowa is located in Johnston, Ames, Hiawatha...
JOHNSTON, IA
Athens News

Give an upcycled gift this year

Making gifts for your friends and family can be very special during the holidays. Gifts made from materials around your home can be rewarding for two reasons: you are using materials that already exist and not throwing them away saving the environment and resources; secondly, you have spent time making a personal gift for someone. Here are some simple gifts you can make using recycled materials.
ENVIRONMENT
bocojo.com

Give the Gift of Life

By: Joseph Kertis This holiday season has been filled with thankfulness. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many of us can gather and celebrate traditions like Thanksgiving and Christmas, among others. But as we celebrate, it’s hard to ignore the tragedies that keep surfacing, such as the most recent indication that we’re still losing the fight against addiction in America. We’re set to break 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a calendar year, a new record and tragic milestone. As the problem grows, it seems we’ve all been touched in some way by addiction. Whether it’s a close friend or family member, we each know somebody who has current or past issues with substance abuse. But much like the broader issue of substance abuse in our country, it can seem like an impossible problem to solve.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

