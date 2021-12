May 29, 1925 - November 19, 2021 - After a good long life, Wilbur Rasmussen died at the age of 96. After a good long life, Wilbur Rasmussen died at the age of 96. Wilbur grew up in Metzger, the youngest son of Andy and Bertie Rasmussen. He loved his brothers Eugene and Paul and sister Marie very much. After graduating from Tigard High School in 1943 Wilbur enlisted in the Navy. He served on the USS Atlas, a Navy repair ship. During WWll the USS Atlas crew repaired landing craft damaged in the D-Day invasion while frequently fighting to fend off enemy air attacks. Wilbur traveled to Washington DC on a WWll Honor Flight in 2013.

TIGARD, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO