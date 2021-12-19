ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gotcha Day tradition gone, but ‘why’ lives

By Betsy Bitner
Times Union
 6 days ago

Traditions are those things that we do year after year and generation after generation because, well, we’ve always done them that way. This time of year is filled with many traditions that can be dictated by faith or by family. Or by futility. Like my annual tradition of...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wisfarmer.com

Although the cows are gone, the memories and traditions remain

Any farm kid who grew up on a dairy farm can relate to the long wait before opening gifts at Christmastime. Chores came first, then gift opening. Sometimes it felt like hours before my dad came in after morning milking and chores, but typically it was around 9 or 10 a.m. Once he came into the house there was a rush to begin opening gifts from me, who was the most impatient one in the family.
AGRICULTURE
macny.org

Traditions

As I sit down to write this post, I am listening to a Boston Pops Orchestra Christmas album. This season of the year is filled with so many sights and sounds. Carols, orchestrations, and silly songs that have been handed down through the years are the soundtrack to many of my holiday memories. Each Christmas, our church sets aside a weekend for caroling. As a young teenager, this involved caroling Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Sunday afternoon. By Sunday evening, none of us had a voice left. It was amazing. Like the songs themselves, caroling was a tradition that created memories.
GOOGLE
Eyewitness News

26 lives gone too soon, 26 charities to keep their memory alive

(WFSB) - It's been nine years since a horrific shooting at an elementary school in Newtown left a town, a state and an entire country heartbroken. Twenty children and six staff members at the Sandy Hook School were killed on Dec. 14, 2012. To keep their memory alive, Nelba Márquez-Greene,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
Daily Item

Middlecreek Farms' Live Nativity: A Valley tradition returns

MIDDLEBURG — For 20 years, the Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms has brought to life the Christmas story of the Savior, foretold by prophets, announced by angels, and born in a manger. This creative retelling of this miraculous moment in history has drawn thousands of visitors and has become an annual tradition for many.
MIDDLEBURG, PA
The Atascadero News

Chinese Food: A Jewish Christmas Day Tradition

ATASCADERO — While some families gather around Christmas trees, open presents, and get together with their nearest and dearest, there’s another Christmas Day family tradition that’s just as amazing happening at the same time. The Jewish-American tradition of Chinese Food on Christmas!. The tradition started (primarily) in...
ATASCADERO, CA
outerbanksvoice.com

For the Poulos family, an enduring Christmas tradition lives on in a new way

There may have been no more iconic Christmas season sight on the Outer Banks than the incredible Poulos house on Ocean Acres Drive in Kill Devil Hills, which delighted visitors for four decades. But matriarch Ann Poulos died in 2018, and her husband Jim passed in 2020. Last year, because of his death and COVID, the family took a break from the lights and display. And in this Dec. 22 social media post, daughter Kristy Poulos, explains how the tradition will be relocated and carried on this year.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
tucson.com

"Big Jim" Griffith: After the living have gone

Here is a gallery of some of the decorated graves I photographed in 1984, when I spent a week in Ambos Nogales documenting the Days of the Dead. The most striking aspect of Día de los Muertos decoration is the quantity and variety of flowers: marigolds and other cut flowers, coronas and crosses of plastic flowers (many arranged in Nogales florist shops), and home-made artificial flowers. These can be made of colored paper, plastic shopping bags, plastic six-pack holders, soda straws, bits of aluminum, and even bottle caps — all these and more adorn our region’s cemeteries. What we see in these photographs are a set of transformations: from soda straws and bottle caps to flowers, from machine-made components into works of decorative, meaningful art, from stark white “houses of the dead” into beautiful affirmations of living ties between the two worlds. I have included arrangements of plastic flowers for one reason: while the flowers themselves are machine-made, they are assembled into wreaths and crosses by local human beings, working in a local aesthetic system. The various workshops developed individual styles so distinctive that when I revisited the empty cemeteries later on, I could identify individual shops through their arrangements of plastic flowers. We are a creative species, and one of the joys of this particular folklorist lies in seeing and documenting the infinite variety of our creations. And overlaying that variety, there are patterns to be discerned and learned from. And this discerning and learning in turn brings its own joy. There are obviously more things to say and more images to show concerning this important season of the year, but it is really high time I got out of the graveyard and moved to other topics. Until next year, if we’re all still around!
NOGALES, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotcha Day#Living Will#Cooking#Ufa#Russian
CBS San Francisco

Time-Honored Tradition Of Christmas Giving Lives On In San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One San Jose man has spread Christmas cheer to an entire neighborhood for decades, even during the pandemic. “Children that came to see Santa are now parents with their children here,” said David Pusateri. “It’s pretty cool.” Every year on Cherry Ave., Pusateri decorates his home with 66,000 twinkling lights. He then gathers Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to meet with children who live nearby or come from miles away. Kids line up outside Pusateri’s home and patiently wait their turn to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas. They’re then given a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Rogersville Review

Stories of a World Gone Mad: Frosty lives and nothing has made me happier

Were it not for a couple of notable exceptions, this year’s run-up to Christmas looks pretty much the same as it usually does. Everything starts way too early. Mariah still doesn’t want anything for Christmas but you. The December weather is a schizophrenic mix of hot and cold and rain and wind.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
Union Leader

Stacey Cole Nature Talks: Glowing fireplace rekindles memories of days gone by

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Dec. 26, 2009. ON WINTER evenings, after darkness has settled into our valley and the bustle of the day has ceased, I like to spend some quiet moments sitting before the big kitchen fireplace. How pleasant it is to watch the bluish, white-tipped flames curl upward from under a good-sized rock maple log to join the yellow-orange blaze from the soft wood kindling. The faint wisps of wood smoke that have spilled surreptitiously into the room lend a delicate tang to the evening air.
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Register

Hugh Bailey: Long after we’re gone, Christmas songs will live on

Driving my kids around town means a lot of time listening to the radio. A short trip doesn’t justify the effort of picking my own music, so I take my chances with whatever is coming over the airwaves. The scan/seek buttons get a lot of use. There aren’t many...
MUSIC
wbrc.com

Judkins Christmas Day barbecue tradition continues in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for food and live entertainment, the 6th Annual Judkins Family Christmas is the place to be. Everything kicks off on Christmas Day from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Carver Community Center in Anniston. There will be free food and to-go-plates,...
ANNISTON, AL
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy