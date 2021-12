Standing out among the noise of 2021 took some serious creativity. Between negotiating concerns over their health and job security or mounting work stress and burnout, consumers have been too busy to even think about new product launches--unless it's for masks, vaccines, and the like. Nonetheless, marketers and product designers tried--and some of them successfully, even--to break through. Here are five of the most unabashed product launches of the year:

