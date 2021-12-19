ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap Beer and Old Stories – Thomas Calabrese

By Janet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Calabrese –Cord Brannigan grew up in Fallbrook, California. When he was fourteen-years-old, Cord got a part-time job at American Legion Post 329 doing clean-up and helping out during activities at the center. It wasn’t that he enjoyed the work that much, it was mundane and mostly uninteresting, it was more...

Max Covid and Pam Demic – Thomas Calabrese

Thomas Calabrese –Nicholas Maximus Covid was a genuine hardcase. He grew up in the slums of Kansas City, Missouri. His father was a small-time hoodlum and his mother was a waitress and short order cook at a greasy spoon called Butch’s Diner on Independence Avenue, Nick ran with a gang called the Northend Boys and after getting into a brawl and arrested, he was given a choice by the judge; enlist in the Marines or go to prison. Nick chose the Corps and quickly learned the meaning of discipline, patriotism, honor and duty. He also came to the harsh realization that he wasn’t as tough as he thought he was, especially after he was badly beaten by his drill instructor after he foolishly challenged him to a fistfight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
