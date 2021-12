With only three episodes left, and the introduction of Irma Kostroski (Tracey Ullman) last week, Curb Your Enthusiasm is trying to set all the pieces up for the end of the season with "What Have I Done?” Rarely do episodes feel like they’re getting their plot in order as much as "What Have I Done?” does in the episode's final moments. While most episodes usually give some catharsis to Larry’s antics, the end of this week's episode seems more like an ellipsis for what is to come.

