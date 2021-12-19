Tom Holland Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About “Starting A Family”—What Does Zendaya Think?!

Tom Holland’s acting career has been a major success since 2015, and with the latest installation in the Spider-Man franchise hitting theaters on Friday, fans can’t get enough of the 25-year-old. However, earlier this week Holland spoke out in an interview with PEOPLE, revealing his plans to take some time off from acting in order to “focus on starting a family.”

Holland has made a name for himself joining the Marvel crew for several Avengers movies as well as the last three Spider-Man films, but while Holland shared with PEOPLE that he’s “loved every minute of it,” he may be ready to turn his attention elsewhere. “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” he said. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

The 25-year-old, who is currently in a relationship with his Spider-Man costar, Zendaya, elaborated on his love of children and how it would have played into his career if he didn’t become an actor. “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” Holland revealed. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

While fans have loved Holland’s portrayal of the iconic superhero, he also recently shared that it may be time for him to hang up his spidey suit. “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” he said. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

However, he also shared his hopes of diversifying the casting moving forward, saying, “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

