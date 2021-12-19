ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBI: Suspect shot in Polk-to-Haralson chase, identified as a Mississippi man, in critical condition; officers fired after the man drove his truck toward deputy, trooper.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Haralson County, GA. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, December 18, 2021. One man, identified as Willie Lee Austin, age 30, of Olive Branch, Miss., is in...

