Airbus Will Build ESA’s Ariel Exoplanet Spacecraft

By European Space Agency (ESA)
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESA and Airbus have signed a contract to move forward with the design and construction of the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey, Ariel, planned for launch in 2029. Ariel is the third in a trio of dedicated exoplanet missions conceived by ESA focusing on various aspects of this rapidly...

scitechdaily.com

