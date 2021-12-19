ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

6th child dies after bouncy castle accident

By Britt Clennett
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRfPp_0dQwRtxI00

A sixth child has died from his injuries following Thursday's bouncy castle tragedy at an Australian school.

Chace Harrison, 11, died at Royal Hobart Hospital on Sunday afternoon, Tasmania Police said.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time," Police Commissioner Darren Hine said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odnMz_0dQwRtxI00
Grant Wells/AAP Image via AP - PHOTO: Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involving a bouncy castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania state, Australia, on Dec. 16, 2021.

The tragedy happened on Thursday during an end-of-year celebration at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, in north Tasmania. A gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle into the air, causing several children to fall from a height of about 32 feet, police said.

MORE: Video ABC News journalist makes emotional journey home to Australia

Police on Friday had identified the first five victims as 11-year-old Addison Stewart and 12-year-olds Peter Dodt, Zane Mellor, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Jye Sheehan.

“The loss of six young lives will be felt by our community for a long time - so please take care of yourselves and those around you," Hine said on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdKiq_0dQwRtxI00
Courtesy Tasmania Police - PHOTO: Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Jye Sheehan, Addison Stewart and Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, pictured in photos released by Tasmania Police, died after an inflatable bounce castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind in Tasmania, Australia.

Two children were still in critical condition at the hospital, and one was recovering at home, police said on Sunday.

MORE: 'Fortress Australia' cautiously moving away from COVID Zero, but there's still a long path to freedom

Officials said their investigation was ongoing, with forensic child interviewers from New South Wales Police Force expected to arrive in Tasmania on Sunday. They will help conduct interviews with young witnesses in the coming days, police said.

“It is paramount we don’t pre-empt any outcome until all evidence is gathered and the investigation is complete,” Commissioner Hine said. “This will allow the Coroner to determine the findings based on all the available evidence and facts.”

ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobart#Tasmania Police#South Wales Police#Accident#Australian#Royal Hobart Hospital#Ap#Fortress Australia#Sund
ABC News

ABC News

