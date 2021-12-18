ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs offense stumbles in 4-1 loss to Portland

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpokane, Wash. — The Portland Winterhawks stifled the Spokane Chiefs’ offense on Saturday night at Spokane Arena as the hosting Chiefs fell, 4-1. After a scoreless first period, the Winterhawks scored just 30 seconds into the second as defenseman Clay Hanus picked a corner through traffic to make it...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
