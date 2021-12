In Pokemon GO, you can often find Eggs in the wild, usually by interacting with PokeStops to find free items. There are different kinds of Pokemon Eggs that can hatch into numerous Pokemon, but to hatch them you'll have to do a bit of work. Each player starts with one Egg Incubator, which allows you to hatch an egg after a certain amount of steps are taken, tracked by your phone's GPS and Pedometer and the game. There are four types of eggs: 12km, 10km, 7km, 5km, and 2km.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO