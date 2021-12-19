ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

BJP, SP, other parties aiming to polarize UP Assembly elections by creating religious frenzy: BSP's Sudheendra Bhadauria

sanantoniopost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Now that political activities have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh due to the ensuing Assembly polls, all the political parties are making their own claims with accusations and counter-allegations. Taking this debate forward, Bahujan Samaj Party has claimed that whatever projects are being inaugurated by...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

BJP parliamentary party meeting begins

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting has commenced at the Ambedkar International Center in the national capital on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not attending the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayawati
sanantoniopost.com

Home Secretary holds security review meeting

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday held a high-level meeting on the security situation in the country, focusing especially on a blast that occurred in the Ludhiana court complex in which one person was killed and six were injured, sources said. Intelligence Bureau...
INDIA
AFP

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

Dinesh Bharti drives around with other activists on Fridays heckling and harassing Muslims praying outside in Gurgaon, the latest flashpoint of sectarian tensions under India's Hindu nationalist government. Muslims praying in the open "create problems in the country and the entire world," the thickset Hindu man in his 40s said, a red tilak on his forehead marking him out as a devout member of India's majority religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election in 2014 emboldened hardline groups who see India as a Hindu nation and its 200 million-strong Muslim minority as potentially dangerous outsiders. Gurgaon is a modern satellite city of the capital New Delhi. Around 500,000 Muslims either live there, have migrated to the area for work or labour there during the day.
RELIGION
sanantoniopost.com

CM Dhami reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to Haldwani

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of arrangements at the programme venue MB Inter College grounds. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, State Minister Banshidhar Bhagat, Uttarakhand...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Uttar Pradesh#Up Assembly#Bsp#Ani#Bahujan Samaj Party
sanantoniopost.com

Procurement of paddy, rice from Telangana increases threefold: Centre

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that procurement of paddy and rice from Telangana has increased threefold in the past five years. "The procurement of paddy and rice from Telangana has increased...
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, his team will visit Uttarakhand from Dec 23

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team will undertake a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from December 23. He will review election preparations by holding a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and will also a meeting with representatives of political parties.
POLITICS
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
INDIA
The Independent

Burnt bodies of more than 30 found in Myanmar’s Kayah state, reports say

At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Indian bishop denounces 'open season' against Christians as states pass 'anti-conversion' laws

A Christian bishop in India is calling on leaders in his country and around the world to speak up against the growing persecution of Christians on the subcontinent. Rev. Joseph D’Souza, who is archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India, told Fox News Digital he is concerned about India's image in the world because of escalating attacks against Christians in the country.
RELIGION
The Independent

More than half of Afghans left behind after working with UK forces still trapped and ‘fearing for their lives’

More than half of Afghans who were left behind after being promised sanctuary in the UK for working with British forces are still stuck in the country four months on, with many living in fear for their lives, it has emerged.UK ministers have been accused of trying to “move on” from commitments they made to relocate interpreters and other local staff who assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the government and military fell to the Taliban in August.Thousands of Afghans are said to be living in fear of death in the country despite being eligible for resettlement in the UK...
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
The Independent

Australian citizen trapped in Israel since 2013 banned from leaving the country until 31 December 9999

An Australian citizen has been barred from leaving Israel, trapping him in the country for almost 8000 years after his Israeli wife filed a divorce case against him.Noam Huppert, 44, has been ordered by a court to either pay more than $3m in future child support payments or he is barred from leaving the country until 31 December 9999, reported news.com.au.The Australian moved to Israel in 2012 to stay closer to her two young children after her estranged wife returned to the country and filed a case in an Israeli court under the divorce law that has been dubbed “draconian...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy