Drew Brees and Philip Rivers will forever be connected, thanks to their past with the Los Angeles Chargers. But heading into Week 16, they're connected yet again, this time by the New Orleans Saints. Having found themselves in a quarterback crunch due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization that forced nine players onto the reserve/COVID-19 list -- including Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemien, and with Jameis Winston on season-ending injured reserve -- the plan is to now award rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book the opportunity to battle the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, that apparently wasn't their first thought.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO