ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Which Browns are active, which are on the COVID-19 list ahead of Monday’s game vs. the Raiders

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The NFL’s decision to move the Browns’ Week 15 game against the Raiders from Saturday to Monday gives the Browns...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Browns#Covid#American Football
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: Prediction poll for Week 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Christmas as they try to stay in the division and playoff races. The Browns are 7-7 and last in the AFC North, but just a game out of first place. The Packers, meanwhile, have the best record in the NFL – 11-3 – and have not lost at home this season.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum clear COVID-19 protocols and land in Green Bay Christmas morning for the 4:30 game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield got his Christmas wish Saturday morning and landed in Green Bay for the Christmas Day game against the Packers. Shortly before 10 a.m. Mayfield posted MERRY CHRISTMAS on his Instagram story from the landing strip in Green Bay, where he took a private jet a day later than everyone else after clearing COVID-19 protocols in the morning.
NFL
Cleveland.com

How can Browns win vs. the Packers in Green Bay? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook as they prepare to face the Packers:. 1. At the start of the season, the Browns looked at the Christmas Day game in Green Bay and had to believe it would take at least 30 points to win. Unless there was a blizzard. The weather in Green Bay is supposed to be in the low 30s, light snow. Nothing extreme. Not much has changed from that first guess – they need at least 30 points to win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Is Aaron Rodgers playing today vs. the Browns? Latest injury update on Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to deal with a pinky toe injury. He injured his toe while out with COVID after the Packers’ win against the Arizona Cardinals. Will Rodgers suit up for a Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day, and what can fantasy football managers expect from him?
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns’ embattled kicker Chase McLaughlin tests positive for COVID-19; Kicker Chris Naggar promoted from practice squad

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s proclamation on Wednesday that “Chase is our kicker” didn’t age well. The Browns’ embattled kicker, Chase McLaughlin, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was placed on the reserve list. He’ll likely miss Saturday’s game in Green Bay, and the Browns promoted Chris Naggar from the practice squad to replace him.
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy