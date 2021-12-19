Which Browns are active, which are on the COVID-19 list ahead of Monday’s game vs. the Raiders

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook as they prepare to face the Packers:. 1. At the start of the season, the Browns looked at the Christmas Day game in Green Bay and had to believe it would take at least 30 points to win. Unless there was a blizzard. The weather in Green Bay is supposed to be in the low 30s, light snow. Nothing extreme. Not much has changed from that first guess – they need at least 30 points to win.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO