We measured 3 waterfalls to determine Ohio’s tallest (video, photos)

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Fiona Conway, a Freshman at Adrian College, will skate with the Adrian Senior Women’s Synchronized skating team as Team USA in the Zagreb Snowflakes Trophy 2022 to be held in Zagreb, Republic of Croatia. The event is hosted by the Croatian Skating Federation and will take place Feb. 3-5. “It’s been a life goal to represent my country. I’m so excited to be headed to Croatia to skate.” Adrian qualified at the Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, MI. US Figure Skating designated them as Team USA soon after. The team will compete internationally for the first time following the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO