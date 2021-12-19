ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

We measured 3 waterfalls to determine Ohio’s tallest (video, photos)

By John Pana, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOGAN, Ohio -- Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer Tylor Stimmel carefully steps on slick, mossy rocks as he peers over the edge...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Logan, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

More than 24K Cuyahoga County residents without power

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 24,000 Cuyahoga County residents are without power Christmas morning. First Energy Corp.’s outage map shows multiple outages Saturday morning, affecting thousands of customers, including:. 15,523 without power in Parma. 4,892 without power in Parma Heights. 2,598 without power in North Royalton. 715 without...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s deer catching COVID-19, study says

CLEVELAND, Ohio — White-tailed deer across Northeast Ohio are contracting COVID-19, according to a study that tested hundreds of deer. According to a news release from Ohio State University, researchers tested 360 deer between January and March in nine different locations across the area. In six of the locations deer tested positive, and 129 (35.8%) had the virus.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No snow - no problem at The Chalet.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Don’t let our current lack of snow stop you from having a bunch of fun tobogganing with your family. No snow is required to experience this icy thrill at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Parkway. It is located on Valley Parkway between Routes 42 and 82 in Strongsville (a short distance from both I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike).
STRONGSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls
Cleveland.com

Local athlete is skating her way to Croatia: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Fiona Conway, a Freshman at Adrian College, will skate with the Adrian Senior Women’s Synchronized skating team as Team USA in the Zagreb Snowflakes Trophy 2022 to be held in Zagreb, Republic of Croatia. The event is hosted by the Croatian Skating Federation and will take place Feb. 3-5. “It’s been a life goal to represent my country. I’m so excited to be headed to Croatia to skate.” Adrian qualified at the Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, MI. US Figure Skating designated them as Team USA soon after. The team will compete internationally for the first time following the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Restaurants, stores around Cleveland’s “Little Arabia” serve as cultural spaces of familiarity for Afghan refugees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Afghan refugees settle in and learn about Cleveland, they can enjoy a slice of their culture near the city’s West Park neighborhood. Cleveland’s “Little Arabia” is filled with Arabic stores, restaurants and other businesses around the West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue area. The businesses help serve as cultural spaces for Afghan refugees, as they have the opportunity to buy familiar foods and other goods.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best restaurants of 2021 in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Picking the “best” restaurants in Greater Cleveland is a daunting, almost impossible task. There are so many choices, and no single critic has the time -- or the stomach -- to try them all. But Yelp Cleveland can help you cut through the noise and make intelligent choices. The platform is a vast, well-organized repository of crowd-sourced reviews, and its algorithms do a good job of ranking ranking the restaurants, even breaking things down by category.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Lakewood City Council President O’Malley quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Similar to the early days of the pandemic, Lakewood City Council President Dan O’Malley is once again self-quarantining in his Ward 4 home. However, unlike in March 2020 due to an exposure, this time he tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m fully vaccinated and received a booster on Dec. 10,” O’Malley said. “So I felt confident that even if I had a breakthrough case, it would be mild. My symptoms have been tame. I’m tired and hoarse but otherwise doing OK.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor-elect Bibb’s swearing-in ceremony will be virtual due to pandemic concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb’s public swearing-in ceremony will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, Bibb’s transition team announced. The Saturday, Jan. 8, ceremony had been slated as an in-person event at Public Auditorium, which would’ve required RSVPs, masks, and proof of vaccination from attendees. But a surging local caseload exacerbated by the omicron variant prompted Bibb to change up the plans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy