Hope for the Holidays

Christmas is upon us, and there are so many things to do. Between decorating, baking, shopping for gifts (not to mention wrapping those gifts) and so many events and gatherings to attend, the holidays can be overwhelming. At times like this, it’s good to stop, take a breath and remember why we celebrate Christmas in the first place. Christmas is first and foremost a celebration of the birth of Jesus. As the Bible tells us, “in him we live, and move, and have our being.” He isn’t just the reason for the season. He is the reason for everything we do, or should be, anyway. As we scurry here and there and everywhere getting ready for the holidays, I hope we all remember to keep Jesus, and his birth, front and center.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO