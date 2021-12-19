ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in theatre: Cabaret, Best of Enemies, Trouble in Mind – review

By Susannah Clapp
 6 days ago
Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee in Cabaret: ‘does not so much preside over the rise of fascism as embody its core’.

Everything about this Cabaret is big. The original vision of Kander and Ebb in making such a dark and jagged musical experience. The gifts and the reputation of the two stars – Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne. The ambition of director Rebecca Frecknall and designer Tom Scutt in spreading the action beyond the stage, transforming one of London’s most trad proscenium-and-gilt theatres into a manky dive: the Kit Kat Club in 1930s Berlin. Oh, and the ticket prices.

Going down stone steps (all plushness spent), the audience are met with challenging looks, lace cami-knickers, suspenders, Doc Martens, sequined eyeshadow, accordion players behind beaded curtains, pelvic grinding in the bar. Neither here nor on stage is there much merriment, despite the glam-schlock, the tumult of fake fur and satin and chiffon. There is never much doubt about the direction of the evening. Redmayne’s Emcee does not so much preside over the rise of fascism as embody its core. Sometimes in clown trousers and jaunty cone hat, sometimes letting his bare chest multitask, muscles arguing with each other for dominance, he is often feral – a new kind of fantastic beast – and often like a fairground creation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJLcn_0dQwMtUZ00
Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles: ‘makes each of her numbers into an individual drama – she must, you think, have written them herself’. Photograph: Marc Brenner

Buckley, meanwhile, as Sally Bowles, is never less than human. In bo-peep bonnet and slightly rumpled bob, she is forthright, and never more so than when singing. She makes each of her numbers into an individual drama – she must, you think, have written them herself: the title song is spat out with personal pain and cosmic sarcasm. Maybe This Time is broken apart, her voice shrunk by the difficulty of believing in romantic hope.

The unexpected centre of desire is the love affair between the elderly landlady (Liza Sadovy) and her German Jewish lodger (Elliot Levey), both acting with restrained melancholy. Who would have thought that so much saucy tenderness could be conveyed by the handing over of a pineapple?

This is a big achievement and a breakthrough for Frecknall and for Scutt – the occasion on which two major talents get widely recognised – though I find the more modest work both have done elsewhere more imaginatively stirring. Redmayne approached Frecknall with the idea of directing Cabaret, having admired her superb production of Tennessee Williams’s Summer and Smoke three years ago.

There is an obvious irony in glugging champagne while watching a musical about precariousness, decadence, inflation and the rise of fascism; it is, I think, a stretch to see the audience’s semi-complicity as a further ring of the immersive experience. There is an almost-paradox in the way on-the-edge, hand-to-mouth, defiant existences take on a glittering magnificence: a danger of the down-at-heel looking monumental. At times the splendour of the show detracts from its tawdry danger.

James Graham’s exciting new play, co-produced by the Young Vic with Headlong, rushes at the audience like a newshound after a story. Best of Enemies seizes on an apparently niche event, making it seem central to an understanding of American history and illuminating Britain’s current condition. Inspired by a documentary by Morgan Neville and Robert Gordon, the drama is in part a verbatim reconstruction of the 1968 television debates between William F Buckley Jr and Gore Vidal, representatives of the right and left wing in America, and partly an imagined reconstruction of the circumstances surrounding them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ENUG_0dQwMtUZ00
‘A feast of acting’: David Harewood and Charles Edwards in Best of Enemies. Photograph: Wasi Daniju

The two patrician intellectuals discuss Reagan and Nixon and Vietnam and whether freedom breeds inequality; they lean back in their chairs, making their audience a present of their language and their entrenched hostility. They are quick and funny and fluent, but gradually egotism and the push for ratings that was the spur for the programmes whip them into personal insult, narrowing their arguments. In a vicious and puny spat, Vidal calls Buckley a crypto-Nazi and Buckley calls Vidal a queer. Welcome to today’s poisoned barracking.

This is a feast of acting. As Vidal, Charles Edwards is adroitly poised, both lolling and taut; David Harewood’s Buckley is a marvellous contradiction, his body as relaxed as if he is stretching out after a tremendous tennis game, his face overactive (as indeed it was in life), tongue flicking out like a lizard, mouth swivelling sideways. Harewood is – as Buckley was not – black, and his casting proves a masterstroke: he makes you rehear every word of reactionariness. Never more so than when he is on stage with the finely pensive Syrus Lowe who, as James Baldwin, is the conscience of the play.

Best of Enemies is supremely concerned with celebrating verbal exactness, yet Jeremy Herrin’s galvanic production gets to the centre of things before a word is spoken. Above the area where the men confront each other, Bunny Christie has hung huge screens, which display archive footage, and also become the cubicles of TV executives. These screens dominate proceedings, just as television shenanigans began to dominate the real-life debate – and two clever men faded into becoming celebrity antagonists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPDlq_0dQwMtUZ00
Tanya Moodie and Daniel Adeosun in Trouble in Mind. Photograph: Johan Persson

In 1957, Alice Childress, a founding member of the American Negro Theater, was due to be the first black woman to have a play on Broadway. The producers asked for various changes; she refused; the staging did not take place. That play was Trouble in Mind, which captures Childress’s own experience. A white director is putting on a play about a lynching. The parts for the mainly black cast consist of maids and the murdered man, “simple people”, the director says. All are required to be passive; the actors mug up their roles, swaying with spread palms. One woman protests, demanding some realism, though she knows “white folks can’t stand unhappy negroes”. The director says he can’t sell that kind of realism to his producers.

Childress died in 1994; a lifelong activist, she would probably not have been surprised to see how little change there has been to this power dynamic. This is not quite the scorching evening it might be – Nancy Medina’s production sometimes moves rather too stiffly – but Tanya Moodie is impressive throughout: a never-flinching force who comes to glory in the play’s closing sequence. Left alone, she pushes a huge platform to the front of the stage, as if about to shoulder the world like Atlas. Clambering on it, she listens first to canned applause, then opens her arms to the audience in front of her, who greet her with the real thing. A lovely moment of theatrical alchemy.

Star ratings (out of five)

Cabaret ★★★★

Best of Enemies ★★★★★

Trouble in Mind ★★★

  • Cabaret is at the Playhouse, London, until 1 October 2022 (new cast after 21 March)
  • Best of Enemies is at the Young Vic, London, until 22 January 2022
  • Trouble in Mind is at the Dorfman, National Theatre, London, until 29 January 2022

The Guardian

Kitty Empire’s best pop and rock of 2021

Other people! We stepped – some hesitantly, others pell-mell – back outside last spring. Even if summer and autumn 2021 often felt like a cautious return to normalish (terms and conditions very much applied), amps were dusted down, guitar techs tuned up and Portaloos could not be hired for love nor money as audiences and artists once again met IRL to exchange CO2.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Wipe your tears, Maureen Lipman, there is plenty of life left in comedy

According to Dame Maureen Lipman, comedy is in a terrible state. “It’s in the balance whether we’re ever going to be funny again,” she told the Today programme on Radio 4, in a segment tied to a YouGov poll that found that many people censor their beliefs when meeting strangers. (Shocking that more people don’t introduce themselves with their full voting history and a row about immigration.) Lipman gravely asserted that “we’re on the cusp of wiping out comedy”. Poor old comedy, now consigned to reclining permanently on a chaise longue, having swooned at the thought of causing offence one too many times. Poor old comedy, hooked up to the life-support machine, fighting off the virus of cancel culture. It’s 50/50: will we ever laugh again?
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
