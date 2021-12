SOLON, Ohio – Izzy Schachner and Jay Leitson, co-owners of the new Elle Restaurant and Lounge, believe the upscale eatery will fill a need in the city. “What used to be here (Harvest Kitchen and Lounge) was considered to be the only upscale place in the city,” Schachner said. “I talk to my customers at 56 Kitchen a lot, and consistently over the years, they were saying, ‘We’re missing a nice place to go,’ and that they have to leave Solon to get that type of experience.

