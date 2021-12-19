ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

MARSHA DONALDSON: Pansies are delightful, hardy flowers for wintertime

By MARSHA DONALDSON Master Gardeners
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePansies are a delightful flower to enjoy during the winter months, when so few other plants are blooming. Unlike most annuals, pansies thrive in cooler temperatures. Even though typically grown as an annual, pansies are a short season perennial. In USDA zones 7 and warmer, pansies are grown throughout the winter,...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

Simply Delightful

Decorator Audrey Cason of Coushatta provides tips to take your holiday decorating from plain to spectacular with just a few changes. Cason found she had a natural flair for decorating when family and friends would comment on her hidden talent when they saw her home decorated for events and holidays.
COUSHATTA, LA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ask the master gardener

Question: At one of our meetings a few months ago, someone asked, “Where do you find these books about the long-leaf pine and other trees that we’ve discussed?”. Answer: Near the close of meetings earlier in the year, we MGs needed education hours to balance our service hours in the community. These volunteer hours are recompense for the training sessions provided by MSU. So, after business sessions, we discussed sections from books that could spark interest in areas like trees that included the long-leaf pine. Although the books were not part of our horticultural curriculum, they connected to our training.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Sunshine in wintertime

Some might reach for a hot toddy when the snow starts to fall, but John Leonardson, head bartender at Etsi Bravo in Pullman, has a sunnier solution. The citrusy Captiva is named for an island, and brings thoughts of Leonardson’s former home, in Florida. “It’s kind of a light,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Herald-Journal

Take wintertime to prep to be a 'master gardener'

During this holiday season, with its snow-covered ground and sub-zero temperatures, it is hard to conjure up images of carrots, tomatoes and zucchini fresh from the garden. However, this is the time to prepare for next year’s growing season and garden harvest. The USU Extension – Cache County office is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Cache Master Gardener volunteer training program.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Wintertime#Pansy#Usda
Portland Tribune

Wintertime dollhouse on display at Mary's Woods

Family decorates house for Christmas and Easter every year at the senior retirement community. Jack McNally wanted to give his daughters the best dollhouse, so he decided to build it with his own two hands. "They approached me one day when they were 10 years old and told me the...
SOCIETY
tricountysentry.com

Fest805 Winter DELIGHT shoppers

Channel Islands– On the heels of the 805 Summer Market that drew a huge crowd, the event returned, Saturday, December 18, with the first-ever 805 Winter Festival. HE 805 Winter Fest had hundreds of foods, merchandise, music, and entertainment that had all ages smiling, shopping, playing, and enjoying the day.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Grosse Pointe News

Holiday delight

I’m sharing another holiday staple in our family. Pecan Bark is one of my favorite treats. My mother-in-law makes it every year. When we can’t see them over the holidays, she will promptly ship it to us. And, now the kids request it for their birthdays. This is...
FOOD & DRINKS
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
beezzly.com

What Eats Bed Bugs? 9 Natural Predators

Are there any insects or animals that feed on these pesky critters? Let’s figure this out. Bed bug infestation is a huge problem once these critters settle in your home. So naturally, people want to get rid of them as soon as possible, and do it quickly and effectively.
ANIMALS
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
lastwordonnothing.com

List of Delights

Up here in Seattle we have reached the Dark Wet season, which always leaves me grasping for any glimmer of hope or joy. I have always liked the idea of keeping a gratitude journal, but the few times I’ve tried it, I end up fixating on the same lovely things in my life, like friends and family and having a warm bed to sleep in (usually because I am writing in said journal from the warm bed). Recently, I picked up Ross Gay’s Book of Delights, a series of lovely essays Gay wrote about small pleasures he encountered in the course of his days: the joy of writing on paper, being called baby by a flight attendant, how nice it is when people have nicknames. (Sidenote: it feels extremely unfair when poets write prose. The precision and sparkle of their words! See also: Ocean Vuong’s work.) Inspired by Gay, I wondered what small things I’d notice if I committed to keeping my own running tab of delights.
SEATTLE, WA
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy