Texas A&M won't have enough players to compete in the Gator Bowl because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, according to multiple reports. The game is scheduled for Dec. 31, and the No. 25 Aggies were supposed to take on No. 17 Wake Forest. Bowl officials are looking for a replacement team, but that would require taking a team committed to play in another bowl, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO