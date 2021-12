It’s finally time to say goodbye to fall and welcome winter here on the Front Range. As the days get colder and shorter, we’re all looking for ways to add a little light back into our lives. ‘Tis the season for decorating for the holidays with bright lights and yard ornaments. While it may be tempting to outdo your neighbors, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to keeping yourself safe and your landscape healthy.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO