Grand prix racing’s chiefs have always tried to give the impression that they are doing their best to manage the difficulties those that working in the pitlane face. However, as F1’s calendar looks set to explode even more in the future, and triple-headers are now the norm, many within the paddock have expressed some private concerns that they are not being listened to, as things look set to get even worse for them in the future.

