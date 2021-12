Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. If you read me regularly, you already know that I’m not a TVA Sports fan and that’s mainly because their broadcasting team is pale in comparison to that of RDS. Pierre Houde and Marc Denis make quite the duo since no one comes close to Pierre when it comes to description and Denis’ analysis is always spot on. Unlike many former players who tried to make the transition to the small screen, Denis seems perfectly comfortable and apt to do the job he’s been hired to do. Apparently, he’s one of the candidates for the Habs’ GM role and if he was to get it, it would be a big loss for RDS no doubt.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO