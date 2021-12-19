ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome girls, Darlington boys earn the gold balls in the Christmas high school basketball tournament. Falcons at 49ers today at 4:05 p.m. 3 NFL games postponed by COVID.

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. 2021 Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament. Rome girls win gold ball. From Rome: The...

