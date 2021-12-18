ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pieter is Back in the Studio. Oh My. Dec 17th, 2021

kdrt.org
 5 days ago

Yes, your Listening Lyrics producer was back in the studio. With one heck of a show. Songs...

kdrt.org

Comments / 0

The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Releases OH MY GIRL's 'Shark' Music Video Teaser

UNIVERSE just unveiled OH MY GIRL's "Shark" music video teaser. On December 19, the global fandom platform UNIVERSE released the music video teaser version for OH MY GIRL's new song "Shark" through the app and official SNS, raising expectations for the new song to be released on December 23. In...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Reveals OH MY GIRL Concept Photos for Their New Song 'Shark'

UNIVERSE presented 8 concept photos, containing the lovely charms of girl group OH MY GIRL. On December 16, the global fandom platform UNIVERSE made headlines by releasing eight concept photos of UNIVERSE MUSIC's new song "Shark" through the app and official SNS channel. In the released image, OH MY GIRL...
THEATER & DANCE
kdrt.org

Celtic Songlines Winter Solstice

We’re now at that special time of year when many of us celebrate holidays during the Winter Solstice, such as Yule and Christmas. Our homes feature candles, mistletoe, holly or pines creating a close connection with the natural world. The playlist on this week’s Celtic Songlines features artists who...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
#In The Studio#Listening Lyrics
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91. The actress was famous for playing Truly Scrumptious in the classic children's film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and replacing Julie Andrews in 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Fox cancels New Year’s Eve special due to Covid; ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star dies; more: Buzz

ET reports Fox has canceled its New Year’s Eve special due to a spike in Covid cases. The network announced Tuesday it would “not be moving forward” with the “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” set to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale with performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink, Trade Akins and more. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days,” a statement said. Other shows that have been affected by Covid in recent days include “Saturday Night Live,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Nick Cannon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It As It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, Dec. 22, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multi-faceted writer, as well...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

