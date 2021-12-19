ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old boy dies in hospital

By Hilary Whiteman, Akanksha Sharma, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sixth child has died in hospital after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air at a school event in Australia late last week, police said Sunday. The 11-year-old boy, Chace Harrison, "passed away in hospital this afternoon," Tasmania Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, said in a statement. "Our...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle victim’s father wakes up from coma to learn of son’s death

A man who had been in a coma from an accident woke up to the news of his 12-year-old son’s death in a freak bouncy castle accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.Glen Sheehan, the father of Jye Sheehan, was hospitalised just weeks before the accident.Mr Sheehan was informed about his son’s death, but could not attend his son’s funeral and the memorial service that was held on Friday morning.He had been in a car accident in November and was in a coma when the Hillcrest school bouncy castle tragedy happened.The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Sheehan...
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

Bouncy castle deaths: Boy, 11, becomes sixth fatality

A sixth child died in a hospital after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a wind gust in Australia last week, authorities said Sunday. The child, Chace Harrison, “passed away in hospital this afternoon,” Tasmania Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involved with a jumping castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Multiple children have died and others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a junior school on the island state of Tasmania on Thursday. (Grant Wells/AAP Image via AP)
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Chattanooga Daily News

Man killed his ex-wife because she called the police on him after she witnessed him molest young family member

According to the court documents, the 47-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly killed his wife because the woman filed a police report saying she witnessed him abuse a young boy. Prosecutors believe the defendant killed his ex-wife, because she was a potential witness for the state in the charges he now faces. Young family member told investigators that the defendant touched him inappropriately on several occasions, usually when he was drunk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Hillcrest Primary School#Nsw Police
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Charged in Horrific Death of 7-Month-Old Baby

A Buffalo man has been charged with murdering a 7-month-old infant. According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, the incident happened on Friday, December 10, 2021. The man, 20-year-old Nasir Jackson of Buffalo, was arraigned yesterday, Sunday, December 12 in front of Tonawanda Town Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello. His girlfriend had left her baby in his care when the homicide happened. He allegedly engaged in conduct that killed the child. He has been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree. The baby was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he died. Jackson is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court this Thursday, December 16 at 4:00 pm. If he is convicted, he is facing 25-years to life behind bars. Our hearts go out to the mother of the child. No mother should have to bury her son, especially before he even has a chance to live.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy