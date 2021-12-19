ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round two with the Saints on Sunday, NFC South title on the line

By Karen Loftus
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second-straight week, the Bucs have an opportunity to clinch the NFC South division title, but this time it’s all in their control. It’s simple: if the Bucs win, they win the division. They don’t need anyone else to lose to help their cause. It’s all on them.

“It would be great,” Bucs offensive lineman Donovan Smith said about the possibility of winning the NFC South on Sunday. “We always have goals each season. Last year we started with the Super Bowl, so now it’s like what’s the next goal? We wanted to win our division last year and obviously we couldn’t, but that’s our task this year. To be able to accomplish that and keep pushing toward our ultimate goal is just better. Like I said, to be able to do that at home for the fans to enjoy it with us and have fun.”

“I think it’s an honor,” Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “I think it’s a testament to the hard work that everyone in this building puts in. I know there have been some pretty bad years here, and I’ve been a part of a few of them, so just to be a part of a couple of the teams that turned things around here is pretty cool.”

And now they have the chance to do it against a team that’s had their number in the regular season—and has won the division the last four seasons.

“It would mean a lot for me personally with not being able to win one throughout my career here and finally having the chance,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David said . “You definitely want to capitalize on that opportunity. Last time we played on this stage, they put a whooping on us. Whenever you have the chance to go out there and play again and play for a lot more – it’s not just a regular season game. There’s a lot more at stake so it should definitely be a fun football game. For us to get his win would be really huge to clinch the division.”

Helping the Bucs’ cause in this meeting is playing at Raymond James Stadium, where they are undefeated this season. Not only are they (6-0) at RayJay this season, but dating back to last season, they have won 9-straight on their home turf. Their last loss at home was November 29. 2020—385 days ago.

On top of that, the Bucs are leading the league with most points per game at home this season (37.5 ppg), yards per game at home (438.0 ypg) and takeaways per game at home (2.5).

The Saints (6-7) and the Bucs (10-3) kick-off on WFLA at 8:20 p.m.

