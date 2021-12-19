ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Late Fall Home Checklist

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith cold, winter weather on the way, we wanted to make sure your home can stand the...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

7-Point Cold Weather Vehicle Maintenance Checklist

Originally Posted On: https://www.aamcoblog.com/Article/7-Point-Cold-Weather-Vehicle-Maintenance-Checklist. When it comes to holiday travel, the only thing worse than being stuck in a crowded airport terminal is being stuck on the side of a snowy road. Or worse, getting stranded in a remote location after driving hundreds of miles from home for a holiday dinner!
CARS
todayshomeowner.com

Winter Home Maintenance Chores You Can’t Ignore

The 4 Seasons of Home Ownership is Today’s Homeowner’s exclusive guide to easy home maintenance. We break down the most important chores into simple task lists for the spring, summer, fall and winter. In the winter, here are some of those chores:. Change heating system filters. The most...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Checklist#Home#Dry Effect
coachellavalley.com

San Jactino Sees Late Fall Snow

The high country in the San Jacinto Mountains, was periodically above the cloud in the morning, Thursday, with occasional drizzle, which turned to light snow at about 12:30. Barely one inch of snow fell in Long Valley (8600ft). – the San Jacinto Trail Report. I was not able to...
SAN JACINTO, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm Prep Checklist: Get Your Home Ready for Mid-Week Rain Hitting San Diego

With a strong storm approaching, San Diego's Stormwater Department began placing temporary "no parking" signs Monday in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning areas with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide. "Crews are working...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wevv.com

Soaking Showers Friday; Drying & Cooling Late Weekend

TODAY: A warm front lifting northward across the Tennessee Valley into the Tri-State will usher more rain back into our region this morning. Despite the ongoing rain chances Friday, temperatures are expected to only rise into the mid to upper 40s; it could be warmer in our southern communities. TONIGHT:...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WHSV

Virginia sees abnormally dry fall, prime conditions for fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly every locality in the Commonwealth is categorized as somewhere from “abnormally dry” to “severe drought” because of the lack of rain this fall. Because of these conditions, fire danger remains high throughout the state. With a lack of moisture in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
KRQE News 13

Impactful storm arrives on Christmas Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Brace yourselves for a powerful Christmas Eve storm all across New Mexico. We’re now seeing the heavier rain and snow push its way into Arizona and Colorado. Light rain and snow showers are already falling in the San Juan Mountains where a couple of feet of snow are expected. So be prepared for travel delays heading north with those slick roadways and strong wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Snow Joke! Rounds Of Storms Will Bring Wintry Weather, Hazardous Travel Conditions At Times

Separate quick-moving systems will bring multiple wintry weather events across the region through Christmas. The first system has the potential for a light coating of snowfall, less than an inch, Thursday night, Dec. 23 into Friday morning, Dec. 24 for most of the region, with the potential for more snowfall farther north in New York and New England, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Winter Weather Wreaking Havoc Along I-80

NYACK (CBS13) — A series of winter storms is making mountain and foothill travel tricky, but many are determined to make it home for the holidays after COVID-19 canceled Christmas plans last year. People are anxious to celebrate the holiday with family and friends this year, but some have already hit a few snags on the highway. It’s a rush on the road to get home for the holidays, whether through snow or pouring rain. But for Jose Calderon, when it rains, it pours. He and his girlfriend sat in their overheated van, stuck in Nyack. “Well it got overheated because they had...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

This 132-year-old record could be broken on Christmas Eve

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas is preparing for yet another record breaking day of warmth this year. This time on Christmas Eve. Over the last several months temperatures have been well above average for this time of year leading to records being broken left and right – all of them for record heat.
TOPEKA, KS
KTLA

Winter storms could dump 8 feet of snow on Mammoth Mountain

It’s definitely going to be a white Christmas for Mammoth Mountain. At least 4 feet of fresh powder has already fallen at the resort as of Friday afternoon, the result of a series of storms in the region that continues to dump flakes across the Sierra Nevada. As much as 5 to 9 inches of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Storm Arrives In The Mountains, All Ski Areas Get Powder For Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – A large storm moving from California to Colorado on Thursday will bring deep powder to the Colorado high country through Christmas weekend. Denver will get nothing more than a possible rain shower Friday. The heaviest snow in the mountains will fall Thursday night into Friday morning with the deepest accumulation staying west of Vail Pass and also around the Rocky Mountain Nation Park region. These areas will likely be measuring snow in feet by Saturday morning. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains west of Vail Pass from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Saturday for 12...
COLORADO STATE
WNEM

Rain showers into tonight with milder air sticking around

Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan. DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties. Get the latest information on your area right...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy