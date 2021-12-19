ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Gifts for the Whole Family

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are less than 10 days away from Christmas,...

foxla.com

Santa Monica Place offering an array of festive holiday fun for the whole family

This holiday season, Santa Monica Place is offering an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy. Visitors and shoppers will catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles and ballerina performances inside the 14-foot larger-than-life Snow Globe, live DJ holiday sets, visits with Santa, Pet Photos with Santa as well as festive light displays and a 50-foot iconic Christmas tree in Center Plaza.
PopSugar

Cozy Holiday Outfit Formulas For the Whole Family

You heard it here first: after an undeniably chaotic year, the definitive holiday vibes for 2021 are cozy and chill. This year, we think the holidays should be all about keeping things low-key at home with family — board-game battles, home-cooked meals, and movie nights spent snuggled up on the couch. No matter what your plans look like, you can still prioritize comfort when it comes to getting dressed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WYTV.com

Youngstown ministry provides gifts for families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Vision New Day Ministry in Youngstown helped families get gifts this Christmas. It has teamed up with Toys for Tots for almost 10 years to do this. Over 350 families were blessed with toys Sunday morning. Toys were distributed during church service. Toys for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Strand Theatre planning holiday movie for the whole family

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s something the whole family can enjoy this holiday season! The Strand Theatre in Moundsville is showing “The Muppet Christmas Carol” this weekend. It’s scheduled for this Saturday, December 18. The festivities start at 1:15 p.m. with a Christmas Craft. Then the movie will begin at 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
ksl.com

Love List: The comfiest Christmas socks for the whole family

We love to share what we love. That’s why we started the Studio 5 Love List! It’s full of our favorite things, and this add is a special Christmas fave. Keep your toes warm with some holiday socks!. These ones just might be the comfiest we’ve ever slipped...
APPAREL
momtastic.com

Holiday Season Super-Herbs Fit For The Whole Family

Why wait till 2022 to start a new, healthy habit? Start today! Herbs are a great way to not only add flavor to our foods and beverages, they’re powerful ways to boost the health of everyone around the dinner table. We asked Rachelle Robinett, an herbalist, educator and the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Pleasanton Express

Christmas gifts that keep on giving the whole year…

This Saturday is Christmas. I know it snuck up on me too. The way the stores were set up I thought they’d moved Christmas to October. Alas, it is still celebrated on Dec. 25. On my list of favorite holidays Christmas is definitely in the top four. There is...
FESTIVAL
fox4now.com

Family Gift Guide With Heather Thomson

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that can be shared. But as easy it may sound; these crowd-pleasers can be a struggle to track down. Heather Thomson has over 25 years of fashion experience under her belt, including serving as Design Director for the Sean “Diddy” Combs line, Sean John, and Co-Creative Director alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Lopez to launch and develop their respective labels.  In 2008, Heather founded her innovative and fashion-forward collection, Yummie by Heather Thomson which changed the shapewear and lifestyle game for women. Heather is an adored reality star that got her claim to fame from her 3 years on the hit Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City, show-casing her life as a married fashion executive, international business professional and mother of two.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
howdoesshe.com

14 Gap Factory Holiday Sale Goodies To Get the Whole Family Checked off Your List

*Thanks to Gap Factory and ShopStyle Collective for sponsoring this post! What a great sale going on right now!. I think we can all agree that Gap Factory has some of our favorite clothing for the whole family, and right now you’ll especially love Gap Factory Sale where almost everything is 50-70% off right now until 12/24 with code GFCHILL. In fact, to save you some time, we’ve hand-picked our VERY favorite items and deals so that you and your family can look fresh this holiday season.
SHOPPING
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

We Love These Cozy, Frosty-Colored Pieces For the Whole Family

Let's inject some optimism into that closet of yours. Just because it's winter doesn't mean your wardrobe has to be as dreary as the weather. Bright colors and refreshing pastels do wonders for livening up not just your outfit, but also your spirit. The cheerful pieces ahead are sure to bring a smile to your face — and there's something for every member of the family. From fuzzy sweaters to irresistibly soft sweatsuits, these are the items that'll make you say, "Neutrals who?"
APPAREL

