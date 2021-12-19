ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A Berry, Merry Holiday

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are here and nothing says holiday cheer more than gathering around...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berries#Dessert#Food Drink#Berry
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Decatur Daily

Chef John's Truffled Potato Gratin

I used a mix of brown and lobster mushrooms, which worked very nicely, but this recipe will be spectacular with any mushroom. If you can find some wild mushrooms like morel, chanterelle, porcini, or lobster, use them. But if you can't, use regular supermarket mushrooms and you will still be rewarded with a very memorable potato side dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KWQC

Midwest Twist on Yule Log Cake

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet enchants us once again as she continues her PSL “Season of Sweetness” series. Cannon shares a family recipe that features a Midwestern twist on a traditional French Buche de Noel that is made with chiffon cake with an espresso buttercream filling and festively decorated with a rich chocolate buttercream, cranberries, and rosemary.
RECIPES
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Carla Hall’s holiday cookie recipes bring the merry and bright to the table

While holiday baking might be a tradition in many households, Carla Hall has opened her kitchen to share some holiday cookie recipes that will bring delight to everyone. The talented chef, author and food television personality always has the perfect tip, explanation or just welcoming tone when dishing out food advice, avoiding those baking pitfalls and stopping those cookie crumbles. While she might not be rolling out the dough in your home kitchen, her baking recipes and tips will ensure that the merry and the tasty are front and center in this year’s celebration.
RECIPES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

For a festive holiday bowl, this pomegranate and citrus punch brings the merry

I have dear friends who go all out at the holidays, turning their home into a spectacle of festive lights. I love to bask in its glow when we visit, and admire their commitment to bringing good cheer - especially right now, when we all can use some. Their spirit warms and shames me, since somehow I never seem to get it together to snag even a premade wreath for our door. A meme I saw floating around recently captures our comparative decor dynamic: It's a photo of a house gloriously done up for the season, splashy with Christmas lights and Santas and snowmen and icicles. Next door, the closest neighbor has used one spartan strand of white lights to spell out the word "DITTO" across the front of their house.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Nandina holiday berries for a splash of color in garlands, wreaths

Winter months bring out the color in Nandinas. Nandina is an evergreen broadleaf shrub with leaves and berries that change with the seasons. As temperatures cool, leaf color begins to express shades of oranges, reds, and maroons, while berries turn from green to red. The berries and foliage add visual contrast to usual conifers and junipers used in garlands and wreaths.
GARDENING
thecentraltrend.com

“Merry Christmas” is all the upbeat holiday feelings wrapped into a song

Though the song “Merry Christmas” has such a simple title, the song lyrics are packed full of holiday nostalgia. All of the warm and fuzzy feelings pouring into the cherished season have been wrapped into this one song. From touching on the “fire raging on” to the “praying for December snow,” the song truly paints a picture of what this season is truly about.
MUSIC
mouseinfo.com

PICTORIAL: Merry and bright! D23 hosts 2021 Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum

Just in time for the special holiday season, the D23 Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum assembled not just a sleigh-full dose of merriment and cheer but also access to the brand new exhibit: All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives. In full disclosure, MouseInfo was invited to the party with complimentary passes.
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Festive Face Masks for Keeping Your Holidays Safe and Merry

‘Tis yet another holiday season of wearing face masks. California and New York are among the states reinstating indoor mask mandates due to the Omicron variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge Americans to get vaccinated or boostered to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. Per the CDC, the Omicron variant “likely will spread more easily than the original [coronavirus],” but its severity and effects compared to the Delta variant and the vaccine’s degree of protection are still unknown. It’s not all “bah humbug” news, though. This year’s vaccine rollout has given us much to celebrate, as...
SHOPPING
NYCPlugged

Frosty, Merry & Bright: Winter & Holiday Restaurants and Bars to Visit in NYC

From a winter wonderland to a tiki Christmas, ’tis the season to take in the frosty, merry & bright festivities of these cozy NYC restaurants and bars. Also highlighted are a few of their seasonal cocktails, eats, and treats to enjoy while you capture the perfect photo op. Check back for new additions, and make haste as many of these holiday pop-ups won’t be here for long!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GamingOnLinux

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from GamingOnLinux

It's that time of the year again. 2021 is nearly over after what feels like the longest year ever so let's all hope for a better 2022 shall we? COVID-19 sadly continues being a big issue worldwide, so we hope you're all staying safe. For Linux gaming, it was quite...
VIDEO GAMES
WCPO

Gifts for the Whole Family

We are less than 10 days away from Christmas, and if you need some help with last-minute gift ideas, then we have some suggestions. Lifestyle consultant Amanda Shotsky tells us her top picks for the holiday season.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy