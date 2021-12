Vito Mielnicki Jr. is hoping to stir up some momentum as he heads into the most prominent fight of his nascent career. The 19-year-old welterweight prospect from Roseland, New Jersey is set to appear as the Fox headliner against Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) at the Prudential Center in nearby Newark on Christmas Day. A significant opportunity for national exposure, the fight is also Mielnicki’s chance to put more distance between him and the first career less he suffered earlier this year.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO