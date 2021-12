In 1772, the Boscaini family acquired a few choice vineyards in the Vaio dei Masi valley and started making wine. In the nearly 250 years since, the family — now in its sixth and seventh generations of winemaking — has become known across the globe. The transition from famous to forgotten can happen as easily to a wine as it does a Hollywood star. Take, for example, Valpolicella, the red wine from Italy’s Veneto region. The wine once loved by Frank Sinatra, Federico Fellini, and Ernest Hemingway, who called it “a wine as congenial as a brother’s house,” Valpolicella is now a rare presence on restaurant wine lists and retail shelves.

